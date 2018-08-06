Large Fire Damages Fort Smith Business

Fort Smith firefighters fought a large structure fire late Sunday and early Monday just east of the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line.

KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith says the fire started at around 9 p.m. at the Altes Sanitation building near Highway 271 and I-540.

The building stores cardboard and paper bales.

The Fort Smith Fire Department says other buildings nearby have been impacted by the fire. They say the fire at Altes Sanitation has been contained and they are working to put out hot spots.

Fire officials confirm no one was injured in the fire.