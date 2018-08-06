News On 6 Honored With Numerous Tulsa Newsies Awards

News On 6 is proud to be the winner of several awards at this weekend's Tulsa Press Club Newsies.

Tess Maune along with Executive Producer Jeromee Scot, Julia Benbrook and Stephen Nehrenz attended the event.

News On 6 won several awards, including favorite overall news source, favorite weather team and 6 In The Morning won for favorite anchor team.

Tess Maune was also honored as your favorite anchor/reporter and best use of social media. And our own Harold Kuntz won for Best Sports Reporter.

Thanks to all of you for voting, and congrats to the entire News On 6 team.