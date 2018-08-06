Police seek info for dead baby floating near Brooklyn Bridge

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.

An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child sho...

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Monte Campbell, of Stillwater, Okla., right, stands under the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan after jumping into New York’s East River to rescue a baby floating in the water, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. The baby was later pronounced d...

NEW YORK (AP) - Police in New York City are looking for answers in the death of a baby found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge and South Street Seaport.

Officials want to know: How long was the boy in the water before an Oklahoma family spotted him Sunday afternoon? Why was he wearing only a diaper? Where are the adult or adults who were supposed to be caring for him?

A medical examiner will determine how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.

Diana Campbell, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, first noticed the baby around 4 p.m. Sunday. Her husband, Monte, waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR.

"She just called me over and said there was a baby in the water. I called 911. At that point, I thought it was a doll," Monte Campbell said.

He said the baby wasn't breathing and showed no pulse.

Police officers arrived minutes later and brought the baby onto the pedestrian walkway where they continued CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No parent or guardian was present at the scene, and the child showed no signs of trauma, police said.

The East River running between Manhattan and Brooklyn is a heavily-trafficked tidal estuary subject to strong currents. Both park-lined shorelines are usually teaming with tourists this time of year.

