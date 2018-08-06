Police seek info for dead baby floating near Brooklyn Bridge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police seek info for dead baby floating near Brooklyn Bridge

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child sho... (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child sho...
(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). A New York Police Department officer stands guard as authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent o... (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). A New York Police Department officer stands guard as authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent o...
(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Monte Campbell, of Stillwater, Okla., right, stands under the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan after jumping into New York’s East River to rescue a baby floating in the water, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. The baby was later pronounced d... (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Monte Campbell, of Stillwater, Okla., right, stands under the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan after jumping into New York’s East River to rescue a baby floating in the water, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. The baby was later pronounced d...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Idaho agribusiness lands gene editing licensing rights

    Idaho agribusiness lands gene editing licensing rights

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:09:03 GMT
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries,...More >>
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.More >>

  • Police seek info for dead baby floating near Brooklyn Bridge

    Police seek info for dead baby floating near Brooklyn Bridge

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:01:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child sho...(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child sho...
    Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.More >>
    Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.More >>

  • 5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:01:03 GMT
    (Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...
    5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.More >>
    5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - Police in New York City are looking for answers in the death of a baby found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge and South Street Seaport.

Officials want to know: How long was the boy in the water before an Oklahoma family spotted him Sunday afternoon? Why was he wearing only a diaper? Where are the adult or adults who were supposed to be caring for him?

A medical examiner will determine how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.

Diana Campbell, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, first noticed the baby around 4 p.m. Sunday. Her husband, Monte, waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR.

"She just called me over and said there was a baby in the water. I called 911. At that point, I thought it was a doll," Monte Campbell said.

He said the baby wasn't breathing and showed no pulse.

Police officers arrived minutes later and brought the baby onto the pedestrian walkway where they continued CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No parent or guardian was present at the scene, and the child showed no signs of trauma, police said.

The East River running between Manhattan and Brooklyn is a heavily-trafficked tidal estuary subject to strong currents. Both park-lined shorelines are usually teaming with tourists this time of year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.