Oklahoma Prison On Lockdown After Fight

SAYRE, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma prison is under lockdown after a fight broke out.

At least six inmates were injured in a fight at the North Fork Corrections Center. 

The prison will be under lockdown while authorities investigate what led up to the fight. It will be locked down at least until Thursday, Aug. 9.

