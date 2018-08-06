Gas Line Hit Near Mayo Hotel In Downtown Tulsa

Repair crews are responding to a report of a gas line rupture near the Mayo Hotel in downtown Tulsa, authorities said.

The Mayo Hotel is located at 115 W. 5th Street.

Tulsa firefighters are at the scene of the rupture. Authorities tell News On 6 that there are no evacuations ordered and that some streets around the building have been closed.

