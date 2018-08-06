Candidates make final push in tight Ohio US House race - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Candidates make final push in tight Ohio US House race

    Monday, August 6 2018
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.

Troy Balderson, a two-term Republican state senator, is working to retain GOP control of the 12th District, which Republicans have held for nearly 35 years. Balderson faces Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, who has reported raising more money than his Republican opponent.

Both candidates planned get-out-the-vote events Monday in central Ohio.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Ohio in recent days for Balderson.

Polls taken by Emerson College and Monmouth University before Saturday's Trump event showed the race neck-and-neck.

U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee), a Republican, retired in January after nearly 18 years.

