Ohio special election Tuesday watched for clues to November

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

Thick clouds have hampered rescuers trying to reach a plane of Polish tourists that crashed on a mountain ridge in Alaska's Denali National Park.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.

(James Miller/The Marion Star via AP, File). FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural...

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries,...

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.

(Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File). FILE – In this Thursday, July 19, 2018, file photo, Danny O'Connor, a Democrat serving as recorder of Franklin County, Ohio, listens as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to O'Connor's campaign suppor...

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Democrat is within striking distance of winning a congressional race in Ohio on Tuesday for an open seat that has been reliably Republican for more than three decades. Both national parties are focusing on the contest for clues to whether Democrats will retake the U.S. House in November.

Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have campaigned in support of the GOP candidate over the past week. Polls taken by Emerson College and Monmouth University before Saturday's Trump event in suburban Columbus showed the race neck-and-neck.

Troy Balderson, a two-term Republican state senator, is working to retain GOP control of the 12th District. He faces Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, whose fundraising outpaced Balderson's during the most recent reporting period by nearly four times.

Working phones at a volunteer site Monday, Balderson said he's felt enthusiasm throughout the district following Trump's visit Saturday.

"He definitely brought major excitement, and they were excited to see him up here," Balderson said.

The seat was held for 18 years by GOP Gov. John Kasich and nearly another 18 by U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, a pro-business, establishment Republican. Both are backing and campaigning for Balderson in Tuesday's special election for the remainder of Tiberi's unexpired term.

Balderson, 57, is a Trump supporter but also is aligning himself with Kasich, who's an outspoken Trump critic. He rebuffed questions about whether appearing with Trump might have cut into the popular governor's influence in bringing out voters in Kasich's home district.

"I had the president of the United States here on Saturday, and to stand on stage (with him) was incredible," he said.

O'Connor, 31, also has taken care not to criticize Kasich. The Republican governor's statewide popularity remains high, in part, because of an increase in support among Democrats as he's maintained a steady barrage of negative commentary about the president.

The candidates made their final push Monday at stops around the central Ohio district, which sprawls from the urban, heavily Democratic Franklin County, home to Columbus, into Trump-supporting suburban and rural areas stretching east to Zanesville and the Appalachian foothills.

O'Connor's candidacy is the latest barometer ahead of a November midterm election in which Democrats need 23 additional seats for a majority in the House. Democrats are being careful to manage expectations, pointing to Trump's 11-point margin in the district two years ago as they try to hedge against a loss that could dampen their overall enthusiasm.

But Democrats have managed double-digit swings in special congressional elections in heavily GOP territory since Trump took office. Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb in March flipped a Pittsburgh-area seat that Trump had won by nearly 20 points.

For Republicans, a convincing Balderson win could give the party ammunition to mock any forecast of a Democratic wave in November. It would also raise questions as to just how much of a battleground GOP-run Ohio still is.

___

Associated Press writer Bill Barrow in Washington contributed to this report.

