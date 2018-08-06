The Latest: California plane crash killed 3 co-workers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Latest: California plane crash killed 3 co-workers

Posted: Updated:
(Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP). This photo provided by Eddie Ponsdomenech shows a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arl... (Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP). This photo provided by Eddie Ponsdomenech shows a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arl...
(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa... (Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Russian immigrant seeks Democratic nod for Alaska House seat

    Russian immigrant seeks Democratic nod for Alaska House seat

    Monday, August 6 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-08-06 17:26:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...
    A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.More >>
    A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.More >>

  • Is justice blind at a courthouse with a Confederate statue?

    Is justice blind at a courthouse with a Confederate statue?

    Monday, August 6 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-08-06 17:25:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...
    An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.More >>
    An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.More >>

  • Genetics technology could lead to more crops, fresher food

    Genetics technology could lead to more crops, fresher food

    Monday, August 6 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-08-06 17:25:23 GMT
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries,...More >>
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.More >>
    •   

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a small plane crash in Southern California (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

A real estate company says three of its employees and two of their family members were killed in a Southern California plane crash.

Pacific Union CEO Mark A. McLaughlin says Monday that the firm is mourning the loss of three real estate agents: Nasim Ghanadan, Floria Hakimi and Lara Shepherd. They worked together at the company's office in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Danville.

McLaughlin says Hakimi's son Navid Hakimi and Shepherd's husband Scott Shepherd, the plane's pilot, were also killed Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board plans a Monday press conference addressing the crash of the single-engine Cessna into a shopping center parking lot in Santa Ana. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

___

7:15 a.m.

Authorities have identified the five people killed in the crash of a small plane in the parking lot of a Southern California shopping center.

Nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna suddenly nosedived Sunday during its approach to John Wayne Airport southeast of Los Angeles. The pilot and all four passengers were killed.

The Orange County coroner's office on Monday identified the victims as 53-year-old Scott Shepherd and 42-year-old Lara Shepherd of Diablo, California; 62-year-old Floria Hakimi of Danville, California; 32-year-old Navid Hakimi of Los Angeles; and 29-year-old Nasim Ghanadan of Alamo, California. Scott Shepherd was the pilot.

The plane took off Sunday from an airport in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Concord.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

___

12 a.m.

Authorities say five people on board a small plane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the Cessna crashed in a Southern California parking lot.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac says the twin-engine plane declared an emergency Sunday before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Orange County's John Wayne Airport.

Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi says the Cessna was heading to the airport when it came down and struck an empty parked car in the lot of a Staples store. He says there was no fire and nobody on the ground was hurt.

Photos from the scene show the plane upright but on its belly. Several streets surrounding a nearby shopping center and the South Coast Plaza mall are closed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.