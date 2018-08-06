4 dead, 1 missing in Alaska sightseeing plane crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

4 dead, 1 missing in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are... (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Monday, August 6 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-08-06 20:56:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>

  • Ohio special election Tuesday watched for clues to November

    Ohio special election Tuesday watched for clues to November

    Monday, August 6 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-08-06 20:56:00 GMT
    (James Miller/The Marion Star via AP, File). FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural...(James Miller/The Marion Star via AP, File). FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural...
    Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.More >>
    Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.More >>

  • Russian immigrant seeks Democratic nod for Alaska House seat

    Russian immigrant seeks Democratic nod for Alaska House seat

    Monday, August 6 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-08-06 20:55:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...
    A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.More >>
    A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.More >>
    •   

By DAN JOLING
Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Searchers said Monday that they found four people dead in a sightseeing airplane carrying Polish tourists in Alaska's Denali National Park - a day and a half after thick clouds hampered the response to a distress call.

Another person is missing and presumed dead after the crash Saturday evening on a mountain ridge about 14 miles (23 kilometers) southwest of Denali, North America's tallest mountain. After going down, the pilot reported by satellite phone that passengers suffered injuries but the connection failed before he could give details.

The airplane was stocked with sleeping bags, a stove and food, giving hope that survivors would be found despite terrain described by the National Park Service as "extremely steep and a mix of near-vertical rock, ice and snow."

Low-lying clouds and rainy conditions prevented crews from spotting the wreckage until clearing weather Monday allowed a helicopter to reach the crash site. A park service ranger descended by short-haul line.

The ranger dug through snow that had filled the aircraft and found the bodies of four people. There were no footprints or other disturbances in the snow that would have indicated anyone made it out of the plane, the park service said.

The plane operated by K2 Aviation had taken off Saturday evening with a pilot and four passengers from Poland for a tour of Kahiltna Glacier, the jumping off point for climbers attempting to climb Denali.

It crashed around 6 p.m. Saturday near the top of 10,900-foot (3,300-meter) Thunder Mountain, which rises above the glacier and is described by the park service as more of a milelong ridge than a mountain.

Climbing season on Denali has ended but sightseeing flights can still land on the glacier, allowing visitors to walk on the ice field, said park service spokeswoman Katherine Belcher.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.