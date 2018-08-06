New Projects Underway For Tulsa Transit

The City of Tulsa is celebrating 50 years of public transportation.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says public transportation is vital for the city’s continued growth and development.

“We work hard to compete with cities all around the world for young talent, for bringing young professionals and keeping them here once we’ve got them here,” said Mayor Bynum. “Study after study shows that one of the top things young professionals look for in a city is a vibrant public transportation network.”

As for the future of Tulsa Transit, Bynum says Tulsa will soon be among the first dozen American cities with a rapid transit system. An 18-mile bus line will run along Peoria from 56th Street North to near 81st Street South and Riverside.

Construction on the new terminals is already underway.

The bus line is expected to be open next year.