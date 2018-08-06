Police Officer Fights Fire On Tulsa Highway

The Tulsa Police Department is recognizing one of its officers for serving and protecting in a new way.

Police say a mattress was in the middle of Highway 412 and a truck tried to drive over it, but the friction caused the mattress to ignite.

They say Officer Bigelow drove up to the mattress on fire and managed to put most of the flames out with an extinguisher.

Police say if something falls out of your vehicle, call them and report it.