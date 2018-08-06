Auto Thefts, Vehicle Break-Ins On The Rise In Owasso

Owasso police are trying to identify a group of people who they say are behind a string of vehicle burglaries and auto thefts.

They say they’ve seen a rise in vehicle break-ins within the last two weeks and they are asking for the public’s help to catch those responsible.

Two people suspected of breaking into vehicles were caught on surveillance video at Towne Place Suites. The video shows one person shine a flashlight through the windows and another opening an unlocked door.

“At least in the last couple of weeks they’ve been hitting mainly the apartment complex parking lots, senior citizen home parking lots, and things like that,” said Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff. “So, definitely keep an eye out for that kind of stuff.”

Police say they believe these same people may be part of a larger group that is responsible for similar crimes at eight different businesses in Owasso.

Woodruff says there have been reports of at least 16 vehicle break-ins and three stolen vehicles within the last two weeks.

“Sixteen in a two-week period, that’s quite a bit for us,” he said. “It’s definitely something that got our attention and it’s something that we’re going to try to put a stop to.”

Woodruff says police are stepping up patrols, but they need your help to prevent these crimes.

“The main thing we’re needing from the public right now is just help identifying these suspects, and also people taking some extra steps to make sure to keep their own property safe,” he said.

Officers recommend that you remove valuables from your vehicle, lock the doors, and report anything that seems suspicious.

If you know anything about these crimes, you’re asked to call Owasso police.