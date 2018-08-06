Hawaii's Big Island readies as Hurricane Hector approaches

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio argued the benefits of gun ownership to a tiny toy doughnut in the latest episode of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's new prank show.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix. Arpaio, now a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, appeared Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in the latest episo...

Thick clouds have hampered rescuers trying to reach a plane of Polish tourists that crashed on a mountain ridge in Alaska's Denali National Park.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

Hawaii emergency officials are keeping track of a hurricane that's expected to pass to the south of the islands.

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.

LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii emergency officials who have been contending with Kilauea volcano's lava flow were preparing for a hurricane that was expected to pass to the south of the islands this week.

Hurricane preparations were underway just as lava from the last active eruption site in a Big Island neighborhood decreased dramatically over the weekend and fewer earthquakes were felt.

The significance of the change was not yet clear, scientists said.

"It is common for eruptions to wax and wane or pause completely," said an update from the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. "A return to high levels of lava discharge or new outbreaks in the area of active fissures could occur at any time."

Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch was in effect Monday for waters south of the Big Island as Hurricane Hector was expected to pass Tuesday night and Wednesday as it moved westward.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said officials would be prepared for whatever nature brings. Neighborhoods that would likely feel the brunt of the storm have been covered by the ongoing lava flow, he said.

"The volcano, Madam Pele, has totally wiped out all the homes that would have been in danger," he said, referring to the Hawaiian volcano goddess, and noting that those neighborhoods suffered a lot of damage when Tropical Storm Iselle hit the Big Island in 2014.

The decrease in lava volume and fewer earthquakes than the dozens daily that had been "rambling and rumbling" for weeks made for a welcome respite over the weekend, Kim said.

"Nature is nature's way of creation and change," he said. "You accept it. This is nature's way."

The southern half of the island should brace for winds of 35 mph (56.3 kph) or higher, said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. There could also be a few inches of rain into Thursday as Hector passes the island, she said.

Hector is small, but strong, she said, adding that the storm's size could help lessen how far it extends.

The forecast wasn't allowing Punaluu Bakery Bake shop general manager Connie Koi to let her guard down. Even a slight deviation in Hector's path or strength could mean flooded roads and torrential rains and strong winds for Naalehu, a remote southern community.

"I am worried about it approaching our neighborhood," she said. "It's kind of too close for comfort."

