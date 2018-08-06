DPS Still Working To Fix Statewide System Issues

Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety is working to fix system problems and long wait times at its offices across the state.

A system outage has created major backlogs for people trying to get or renew their driver's licenses.

DPS said they know people are frustrated and that they are weeding through the red tape to get the problems fixed, but it's not simple.

The system that issues and renews drivers licenses was out last week after what they are calling a perfect storm. DPS commissioner Rusty Rhoades said the system was down last weekend for an update when storms knocked out power as well as the backup generator, causing a complete halt to that entire program.

They said it took 2 days to get things back up and running and with the backlog causing long wait times, they are urging agents to get things done with whatever means necessary while they work to fix the systemic problems, including antiquated computer programs and bureaucracy.

“Our shortcoming last week in the fact that the computer shutdown wasn't DPS' fault, our fault was not getting the word out soon enough. And that's a lesson learned on my part,” said Rhoades

"There are so many hands involved in this and quite honestly they are not talking to each other and that's part of my resolution to talk about on the public information side to make sure we are all on the same sheet of paper,” Rhoades said.

DPS is adding additional resources to its offices and troopers will give a grace period within a reasonable timeframe for people with expired ID's.