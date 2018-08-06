Wagoner County K9 Finds Suspect Hiding Inside A Wall

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says their “super sniffing” K9 officer found a suspect hiding in a wall inside a mobile home in under a minute.

Deputies were called to the scene for a reported trespassing, but later discovered it was a burglary.

The 6-year-old K9, Edo, was at the scene to help deputies find the suspect.

Deputies say they saw a man cover a window when they arrived, so they headed towards the front door.

“Whenever he goes in there, he will bite you. He’s not just going to sit there and say, ‘Hey dad, he’s over here,” said Deputy Bryan Underwood. “I moved up with Edo to the open door and made on final announcement, stating ‘If you don’t make yourself know, I will release my K9 and he will get you.’”

Deputies say a woman surrendered and claimed no one else was there. When no one else spoke up, Underwood says he sent Edo inside.

“Edo goes from room to room and within under a minute he had located the suspect inside the wall,” said Underwood.

Edo crawled inside a hole, bit the suspect’s arm, and didn’t let go.

Tyler Lindig and Angel Bruton were arrested on burglary complaints.

Deputies say that taking suspects into custody involves a lot of training for Edo. He trains each week alongside the Broken Arrow Police Department K9 unit, training in narcotics, buildings, and other searches.

At the end of the day, a little praise and a pat on the side is all the reward Edo needs.

K9 Edo an Deputy Underwood have been a team for three years and are together 24/7. Even after all that time, Underwood says he is still amazed with Edo’s abilities.