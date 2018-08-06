Owasso Police Looking For Suspected Shoplifter

Owasso police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing from a local Walmart.

Officers say the man walked into the store just before 6:00 a.m. last week.

They say he grabbed a sound bar and ran out of the store through the lawn and garden exit.

Investigators say the item is worth about $180.

“At this point, our detectives just want to talk to him about it, but it does appear, at least on video, that he removed an item from the shelf and then walked out of the store without paying for it,” said Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff.

If you know anything about this incident, call Owasso Crime Stoppers at (918)272-COPS.