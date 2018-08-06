Shawnee Double Amputee's Stolen Van Found - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Shawnee Double Amputee's Stolen Van Found

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

The prayers of a Shawnee family whose wheelchair accessible van was stolen have been answered.

News 9 first told you about crime that left a double amputee stranded last week.

The Fritch's told News 9 the Dodge Caravan was found in Shawnee Sunday night in decent shape.

The retired missionaries say someone saw the media coverage spotted the vehicle and called police.

