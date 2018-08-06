3 Men Charged With Murder, Accused Of Deadly Shooting Outside Tulsa Bar

Tulsa County prosecutors have filed murder charges against three men for a shooting in June.

Investigators say Mark Alexander, Kevin Fields, and Kenneth Walters shot and killed Tyrone Mitchell after a bar fight at Torchy’s Briar Patch on the night of June 3rd.

Police say another man was shot in the head, but he survived.

None of the suspects are in custody yet.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918)596-COPS.