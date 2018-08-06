Elderly Sand Springs Man Charged With Child Sex Abuse

Tulsa County prosecutors charged an 82-year-old Sand Springs man with child sex abuse.

Billy Fuller is charges with four counts of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.

7/18/2018 Related Story: Elderly Sand Springs Man Accused Of Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Investigators say the victim was able to tell them what he allegedly did to her.

Fuller also reportedly told officers during an interview that he had “been in trouble for this before.”