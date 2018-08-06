Convicted Rapist Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

A man convicted of rape has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Trenton Dean was convicted of raping his child’s mother.

Police say the victim had a protective order against Dean when he went to her home in May and beat and raped her.

Dean has a history of domestic violence.