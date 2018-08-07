Ms. Foundation strategic plan to focus on women of color

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals have led a sing-along protest against President Donald Trump outside the White House.

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

The Ms. Foundation for Women says it will put $25 million over five years toward organizations that are led by and focus on women and girls of color and form its first-ever fund that will allow it to take a stronger stance on political and policy issues.

Hawaii emergency officials are keeping track of a hurricane that's expected to pass to the south of the islands.

Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

By DEEPTI HAJELA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The Ms. Foundation for Women will put $25 million over five years toward organizations that are led by and focus on women and girls of color and also form its first-ever fund that will allow it to take a stronger stance on political and policy issues, the organization said Tuesday in announcing its new strategic plan.

Teresa Younger, the foundation's president and CEO, said the organization believes focusing on women and girls of color "will have the greatest ripple effect" in terms of what is needed to bring about positive change in the U.S.

"The reality of the strategic plan is to be really intentional, bold and unapologetic about where we believe resources on every level need to go," Younger told The Associated Press, pointing out that these communities have historically not gotten a lot of attention from funders at all.

"How do we move everybody up the ladder? An investment in women and girls of color reaps the rewards at the end of the day," she said.

The organization already focuses the majority of its grant-making on organizations that are led by women of color or provide services directed toward them. The strategic plan makes that stance explicitly clear.

The plan also includes the creation of an arm of the foundation that will allow it to advocate on policy, a first in the organization's 40-plus year history.

That arm is expected to support grassroots efforts on the issues the foundation advocates for, including reproductive rights and economic equality.

The strategic plan calls for the political arm to help develop strategies to get more women of color running for office, funding polling and research and creating candidate report cards for state and local elections.

A commitment like the one the Ms. Foundation is making also could encourage other organizations and donors to put their dollars toward underserved women and girls of color, said T'Sey-Haye Preaster, a Ph.D candidate at the University of Maryland whose research examines black women and philanthropy.

"One positive example can lead to many more," she said. The Ms. Foundation "is really positioned well to do that type of work."

Preaster emphasized the idea that resources centered on women of color benefit society as a whole.

"They literally have been at the intersections of the center of every movement for social and political change in this country," she said. "Partly because women of color sit at this unique nexus of racial, gender, class identity ... they have a unique way of seeing."

___

Deepti Hajela covers issues of race, ethnicity and immigration for The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dhajela. For more of her work, search for her name at https://apnews.com.

