Muskogee Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider was killed Monday evening in a crash just outside Muskogee city limits.

Troopers identified the cyclist as 34-year-old Scotty Ellis of Muskogee.

The OHP report states Ellis was riding a 2013 Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle west on Harris Road when he apparently lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed. Troopers say Ellis was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by an eastbound Chevy Equinox.

The driver of the Equinox, 79-year-old Mildred Hatley, of Muskogee was not injured.

The crash happened at 24th and Harris Road just before 9 p.m.