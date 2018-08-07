Sapulpa Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

Federal prosecutors say a Sapulpa man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual exploitation of a child.

In a news release, the U.S. Justice Department says 32-year-old Justin Boyer admitted that in October 2017, he asked a 10-year-old Colorado girl to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.

United States Attorney Trent Shores says this case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by Justice Department.

“We will aggressively prosecute sexual predators who victimize our children through child pornography. I am proud of our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to stop child exploitation,” said Trent Shores.

When sentenced in November, Shores says Justin Boyer faces between 25 and 50 years in a federal prison.