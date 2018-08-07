Sapulpa Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Sapulpa Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

Posted: Updated:
Justin Boyer [Creek County jail] Justin Boyer [Creek County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Federal prosecutors say a Sapulpa man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual exploitation of a child.

In a news release, the U.S. Justice Department says 32-year-old Justin Boyer admitted that in October 2017, he asked a 10-year-old Colorado girl to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.

United States Attorney Trent Shores says this case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by Justice Department.

“We will aggressively prosecute sexual predators who victimize our children through child pornography. I am proud of our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to stop child exploitation,” said Trent Shores. 

When sentenced in November, Shores says Justin Boyer faces between 25 and 50 years in a federal prison.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.