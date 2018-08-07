Native American Students In Broken Arrow Schools Receive School Supplies

Some students are getting a head start on the new school year, thanks to the Broken Arrow Schools' annual Johnson-O'Malley school supply distribution event for Native American students.

The district says they have one of the largest Native American populations in Oklahoma, with more than 2,000 students enrolled in the JOM program.

"We want to play a vital part in helping Broken Arrow provide supplies to their students and helping them get the year started in the right way," said Greg Anderson, Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The Indian Education Department has offered free school supplies to students in the program for more than 20 years.

The school supply distribution effort runs through Wednesday.