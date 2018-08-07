Name Announced For Tulsa Zoo's Newest Giraffe

The Tulsa Zoo announced Monday the name of their newest giraffe.

The zoo says the 2-week-old male will be named Ohe, which is Osage for "To Win."

Osage Casino and Hotel provided the donation for the recently completed Tulsa Zoo giraffe barn renovation and got to name the baby giraffe.

7/27/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Zoo: New Giraffe Calf Is A Boy!