Bixby Police Conduct Lemonade Stand Tasting Inspections

BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Some Bixby Police officers spent part of their afternoon on Monday inspecting some local lemonade stands.
 
Bixby Police posted photos on the department's Facebook page.

The photos show the officers made several stops throughout Bixby on Monday.

Bixby Police say so far, all of the stands have had some great tasting lemonade.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
