News: Crime

Owner Of Stolen SUV, Calls Tulsa Police After Spotting It On I-244

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest a Tulsa man for being in possession of a stolen SUV after the owner spots and follows it late Monday on I-244.

Just before midnight Monday, police got a call from a woman who told them she was following her 2008 Suzuki XL7 .  

Officers say they spotted the SUV a few minutes later, parked at Tulsa International Airport.  They also spot 33-year-old Justin Bishop leaving the airport's parking garage.

Police say after determining Bishop had been driving the SUV, Bishop led officers to the vehicle's keys and he was arrested.  They say Bishop denied stealing the SUV.

The SUV's owner was notified and she came and got it.

Justin Bishop was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

