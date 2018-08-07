Two Suspicious Fires At Tulsa Financial Institution Under Investigation

Tulsa firefighters were able to quickly put out a two small fires outside the Employees Credit Union building in west Tulsa early Tuesday.

The credit union is located in the 1100 block of West 17th Street, across the street from the OSU Health Sciences building.

Firefighters say they believe this fire at Employees Federal Credit Union was an arson. They smelled a strong gas odor when arriving on scene and saw 2 fires...one at a nightdrop box and another at a window. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/XOwikYz1Sk — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) August 7, 2018

One fire was outside a window, the other involved the night deposit box.

Firefighters have called in an investigator because they believe both fires are arson related. They are now looking at surveillance video to see if they can spot whoever started the two fires.

They say no one was hurt and there was limited damage to the credit union building.