Man Arrested Following Slow Speed Chase Across Tulsa

Police arrest a driver they say led them on a slow speed chase early Tuesday and even tried to hit an officer.

Officers say the tried to stop 52-year-old Richard DeHart near 15th and Lewis, but he sped off. They say DeHart ran several red lights. Along the way, police say DeHart swerved to avoid some stop sticks and almost hit an officer.

Police say DeHart's car eventually ran out of gas near 61st and Peoria, where he got out and ran off.

Officers tracked him down and took DeHart into custody.

Police say for the most part, it was easy to keep up with DeHart, so they knew they'd be able to catch him.

"He was driving pretty slow, max speed is like 50 maybe, was not driving very crazy," said Tulsa Police officer Cody Holbrook.



Police say the car belongs to DeHart. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including assault and battery on a police officer, eluding and running a road block.