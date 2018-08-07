City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

Musk tweets he may take Tesla private and shares roar

Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...

A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.

The Latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take electric car maker prompts halt in trading of company's stock.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

Man tried to oust adults from site where kids found in filth

Last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead and dozens more injured proved to be a watershed moment, both for the fringe alt-right movement and the city itself.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally last year, looks over memorabilia in her office in Charlottesville, Va. "I just would like people to focus ...

New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez says President Donald Trump's attack on NBA star LeBron James is part of a larger pattern of racist behavior.

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking the removal of Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the president's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

Monday's vote isn't likely to get the intended result. The tourist attraction is in neighboring Los Angeles and it's run by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because each is considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

The council vote came after a man used a pickax to destroy the star last month and was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star, which has been repaired, recognized Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice."

West Hollywood is a decidedly anti-Trump city. Last spring Mayor John Duran declared it "Stormy Daniels Day" and gave a key to the city to the porn actress who is suing Trump over a confidentiality agreement for an affair she claims they had.

