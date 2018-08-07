Council powerless to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:22:18 GMT
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health expe...
Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:22:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...
Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:16 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:16:31 GMT
(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...
The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:13:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally last year, looks over memorabilia in her office in Charlottesville, Va. "I just would like people to focus ...
Last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead and dozens more injured proved to be a watershed moment, both for the fringe alt-right movement and the city itself.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:13:29 GMT
(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...
Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:13:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...
A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's...More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:12:54 GMT
(NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...
NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.More >>
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The West Hollywood City Council is powerless to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The council unanimously approved a resolution urging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."
However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it's considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."
Monday's vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.
It has been repaired.
The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show "The Apprentice."
