UPDATE: Bicycle Rider Critically Injured On Tulsa Highway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man is critically injured while riding a bicycle in the eastbound lanes of I-244 near the I-44 interchange early Tuesday in west Tulsa.

Initially, troopers told News On 6, the man was killed, but say now, the man was taken by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital in very critical condition after being struck by a truck.

Troopers say eastbound lanes of I-244 at the scene are closed.

Expect delays and suggest drivers find another route.