New York becomes 1st major city to offer free jail calls - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New York becomes 1st major city to offer free jail calls

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - New York is becoming the first major city in the U.S. to offer free phone calls from jails.

The New York Times says Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill into law on Monday. It takes effect in nine months.

Currently, local calls from Rikers Island cost 50 cents for the first minute and 5 cents for each additional minute.

About three quarters of people in the city's jails have not been convicted of a crime and are there awaiting trial. Many are poor.

The move is part of a nationwide push from prison-rights groups, public defenders and prisoners' families to limit private companies from profiting off incarceration.

The president of the correction officers' union says free phone calls could aid gangs that run operations from inside the jails.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.