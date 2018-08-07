Driver License System Down Again In Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says computers are down again at state tag agencies. A computer hardware problem has caused the driver license system to be down at all sites across the state, a news release states.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working with OMES and the vendor who supplies the hardware to fix the problem as soon as possible. It is currently unknown how long this process will take," the release states.

DPS held a news conference Monday to address the continuing problems. Officials said that they’re working hard and learning tough lessons.

“Our shortcomings last week, in the fact that computer shutdown wasn’t DPS’ fault, our fault was not getting the word out soon enough and that’s a lesson learned on my part,” said DPS Commissioner Rusty Rhoades.

Rhoades says he’s encouraging agents to get things done with whatever means necessary while they work to fix the systemic problems, including computer issues and bureaucracy.

“There are so many hands involved in this and, quite honestly, they are not talking to each other,” said Rhoades.

On Tuesday, they asked people to monitor their website and social media accounts for updates.

They're holding another news conference at 10 a.m. in Oklahoma City, and we plan to live stream the update.