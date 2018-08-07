Claremore Requests State Audit Into City Finances

The Claremore city manager said he'll be starting the paperwork to request a state audit into the city's finances. City councilors made the decision to request the audit late Monday night.

It comes after hundreds of citizens signed a petition asking for the audit. The petition that has been circulating addresses high electric bills, sales tax collections and claims of late payments from the city to GRDA.

8/6/2018 Related Story: Claremore City Manager Addresses Call For Independent Audit

"If we have a problem with smart meters not calculating electric rates in Claremore, Oklahoma then we have a problem in the state of Oklahoma and a problem in the United States of America," Claremore City Manager Jim Thomas said.

It's expected to cost up to $80,000. Petitioners are still pushing for a separate, independent audit.