LeBron's Ohio school would welcome visit from first lady

Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-08-07 15:09:50 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...
Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.More >>
Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-08-07 15:06:53 GMT
(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...
The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.More >>
The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-08-07 15:06:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health expe...
Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.More >>
Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-08-07 15:06:22 GMT
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...
Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.More >>
Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-08-07 15:05:11 GMT
(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...
Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>
Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>
AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio public school that LeBron James helped create says it would welcome a visit from first lady Melania Trump, who broached the idea after her husband insulted the NBA star on Twitter.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports a spokesman for the Akron school district in northeast Ohio said Monday there aren't any plans for the first lady to visit James' I Promise School but would be willing to discuss the possibility.
Melania Trump made headlines when her spokeswoman issued a statement Saturday that said James appears to be "working to do good things" for children. The statement came after President Donald Trump on Twitter called black CNN host Don Lemon the "dumbest man on television" who made James "look smart, which isn't easy to do" during a CNN interview.