LeBron's Ohio school would welcome visit from first lady

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio public school that LeBron James helped create says it would welcome a visit from first lady Melania Trump, who broached the idea after her husband insulted the NBA star on Twitter.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a spokesman for the Akron school district in northeast Ohio said Monday there aren't any plans for the first lady to visit James' I Promise School but would be willing to discuss the possibility.

Melania Trump made headlines when her spokeswoman issued a statement Saturday that said James appears to be "working to do good things" for children. The statement came after President Donald Trump on Twitter called black CNN host Don Lemon the "dumbest man on television" who made James "look smart, which isn't easy to do" during a CNN interview.

