Oklahoma electric association receives $16.3 million loan

MARIETTA, Okla. (AP) - A south Oklahoma electric association will receive a $16.3 million federal loan for infrastructure construction and improvements.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Monday that the Red River Valley Electric Association in Marietta will receive the grant as part of $345.5 million in loans to 20 rural electric projects in 14 states.

The loan to Red River Valley Electric Association will be used to build 30 miles of electrical line, improve 57 miles of line and other system improvements.

The loans are being made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Electric Infrastructure Loan Program.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.