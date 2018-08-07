Bixby Bombing Suspect Found Competent To Stand Trial

A man accused of setting off a pipe bomb last year at an Air Force recruiting office in Bixby has been found competent to stand trial.

Benjamin Roden is charged with multiple federal counts after an explosion outside the office back in July on 2017.

FBI agents say they found more pipe bombs and bomb making materials inside Roden's apartment.

Court records describe Roden as a disgruntled two-year Air Force airman, who couldn't advance in the service to be an electrician.