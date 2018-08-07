Musk tweets he may take Tesla private and shares roar

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.

A newspaper that published a detailed account of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz's educational history despite a judge's order that most specifics be kept private faces a contempt motion brought by the school board that released the report.

NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.

A North Dakota judge has refused to reopen a lawsuit filed against a North Carolina-based private security firm hired by the Dakota Access oil pipeline developer during protests over the $3.8 billion project.

Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.

The Latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take electric car maker prompts halt in trading of company's stock.

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

Man tried to oust adults from site where kids found in filth

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

NEW YORK (AP) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he is considering taking the electric car maker private, causing the company's stock to spike.

In keeping with his unorthodox style, Musk made the out-of-the blue announcement in a terse tweet. He said he may take the company private at $420 a share and already has secured funding.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," Musk tweeted, following up with "good morning" and a smiley emoji.

His tweet came hours after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had built a significant stake in Tesla Inc., but it was unclear if that was the funding Musk was referring to. The Financial Times, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter said Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had built a stake of between 3 and 5 percent of Telsa's shares.

Tesla did not immediate respond to requests for comment.

The company's shares were up more than 5 percent at more than $360.

It's highly unusual for the head of a major company make a significant announcement in such casual manner. The tweet prompted questions about how serious Musk's intentions were. His asking price of $420 would be 22 percent of Monday's closing share price, and nearly 9 percent above the stock's all-time closing high of $385. The figure even drew some jokes on Twitter about whether it was a pot reference, with 420 being a common slang term for marijuana.

Musk's tweet came two weeks after Tesla revealed it had burned through $739.5 million in cash on its way to a record $717.5 million net loss in the second quarter, as it cranked out more electric cars.

Tesla has spent millions as it reached a goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of June. The company says production is rising, with the goal of 6,000 per week by the end of August.

Musk pledged earlier this month to post net profits in future quarters, and he said he expects to company to avoid returning to the markets for capital and to be self-funding going forward.

Musk's abrasive style has often been a source of friction with Wall Street. Earlier this year, he caused a stir during a first quarter earnings call when he angrily cut off two analysts whose questions annoyed him. The CEO apologized to those analysts during the second quarter call.

Musk's other company, aerospace firm SpaceX, is privately owned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.