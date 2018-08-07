Warrant Issued In Stabbing Death Of Tulsa Woman

Felicia Jones was stabbed to death in this apartment complex.

Tulsa Police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for 42-year-old Beverly Nichols in the murder of Felicia Jones last August. Jones was stabbed to death in her home at the Ivy Place Apartments, 231 North Garnett Road on August 17, 2017.

Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker said in a news release that the Tulsa Police Lab processed submitted evidence linking Nichols to the murder. She is not in custody.

Jones was found dead in her locked apartment where police said there were signs of a struggle.

If you know anything that could lead police to Beverly Nichols, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.