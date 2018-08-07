Tobacco-funded group sues over Montana citizen tax measure

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's...

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rewrite a ballot initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to pay for the state's Medicaid expansion and other health programs.

A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rewrite a ballot initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to pay for the state's Medicaid expansion and other health programs.

(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, a woman walks out of a convenience store where tobacco is sold in Helena, Mont. A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to re-phrase a ballot initiative tha...

(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, a woman walks out of a convenience store where tobacco is sold in Helena, Mont. A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to re-phrase a ballot initiative tha...

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.

Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

Last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead and dozens more injured proved to be a watershed moment, both for the fringe alt-right movement and the city itself.

Last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead and dozens more injured proved to be a watershed moment, both for the fringe alt-right movement and the city itself.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally last year, looks over memorabilia in her office in Charlottesville, Va. "I just would like people to focus ...

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally last year, looks over memorabilia in her office in Charlottesville, Va. "I just would like people to focus ...

NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.

NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.

(NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...

(NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...

(AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, packs of cigarettes are offered for sale at a convenience store in Helena, Mont. A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to re-phrase a ballot init...

(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, a woman walks out of a convenience store where tobacco is sold in Helena, Mont. A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to re-phrase a ballot initiative tha...

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A tobacco industry-funded group wants to change the wording of a citizen's ballot initiative that would significantly raise Montana's tobacco taxes, a legal challenge that is part of the group's expensive effort to defeat the measure when it goes to voters in November.

The lawsuit filed with the Montana Supreme Court Monday by Montanans Against Tax Hikes takes issue with specific phrasing contained in the 135-word ballot statement, saying the language is incorrect, will cause confusion and prevent voters from casting an informed ballot.

The initiative seeks to raise the state's tax on a pack of cigarettes by $2 to $3.70, on snuff to at least $3.70 per 1.2-ounce can and tax e-cigarettes and vaping products for the first time.

The new revenue, estimated to reach $74 million a year by 2023, would be used to pay for the state's share of Medicaid expansion, which enrolls nearly 100,000 people and would otherwise expire next year if lawmakers don't renew it. Money from the tax increase also would go to stop-smoking programs and health programs for the elderly, disabled and veterans.

The group is challenging the legal review by Attorney General Tim Fox, a Republican, of the initiative and asking the court to order Fox to change the wording, but not remove the measure from the ballot.

"The Attorney General serves as the gatekeeper to the ballot," the group's lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Bill Mercer, wrote in the request to the court. "This is exactly the type of legal deficiency that is within the scope of the Attorney General's review."

The ballot committee created to support the initiative, Healthy Montana for I-185, said the tobacco industry is trying to create confusion by filing the lawsuit instead of helping voters understand the choice they will have in November.

"Big Tobacco will try anything to protect their profits at the expense of Montana's health," said Amanda Cahill, a spokeswoman for the pro-initiative group and a lobbyist for the American Heart Association. "Pursuing an unnecessary legal challenge while wasting taxpayer dollars appears to be part of Big Tobacco's playbook nationwide - it's unfortunate to see it happening Montana."

Montanans Against Tax Hikes is funded by the lobbying arms of the companies that make Marlboro and Camel cigarettes. Altria Client Services and RAI Services Company have donated to the group a combined $1 million so far in personnel, research, legal services and other in-kind contributions, according to a campaign finance report filed to the state commissioner of political practices last Wednesday.

Those same two companies spent more than $200,000 last year to kill a similar bill that was moving through the state legislature, according to lobbyist disclosure forms. Then, the companies hired additional lobbyists and coached witnesses who testified against the measure to defeat it in the Montana House of Representatives.

Now the companies are funneling more resources to the anti-ballot initiative group, which is not only spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, but appears to be gearing up for a major media campaign after spending tens of thousands of dollars on polling, focus groups and test ads, according to the campaign finance report.

The group's treasurer, Republican public affairs consultant Chuck Denowh, did not return a telephone message seeking comment but said in a statement that the ballot initiative is a massive new tax increase that permanently expands Medicaid but doesn't allocate enough money to pay for it.

"Montanans Against Tax Hikes plans to run a campaign and make sure voter understand why they should reject I-185," Denowh said in the statement.

Millions of dollars from the tax increase also would go to the state's treasury under the existing formula for allocating tobacco taxes, but that is not mentioned in the ballot language. Montanans Against Tax Hikes is asking the state court to change the wording to let voters know that a portion of the revenue will go to the state general fund.

The group also takes issue with how the ballot statement calculates the percentage change of the wholesale tobacco tax and that it describes the tax increase for snuff by weight, not by can.

The lawsuit comes after the Supreme Court ruled in May against removing a different citizen's initiative from the ballot over a technical challenge to its language. The court disagreed with the Montana Mining Association's argument that the attorney general's legal review was faulty of the measure to increase the requirements for new mines' cleanup plans.

Fox spokesman John Barnes said the attorney general's office stands by its legal review of the tobacco tax measure, as it did with the mining initiative.

The state has until Aug. 13 to respond in court. That's just 10 days before the deadline for Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, a Republican, to certify the candidates and initiatives that are to appear on the ballot.

Stapleton Chief of Staff Christi Jacobsen said the certification won't be delayed for the court case, raising the possibility that ballots may have to be re-printed if the court orders the language changed after the deadline. "We will cross that bridge if we get there," Jacobsen said in an email.

___

This version corrects that the group is named Montanans Against Tax Hikes, not Montanans Against Higher Taxes

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.