BAPD: Man Admits To Leaving Children Alone And Going To Bar

Mug shot of Chris Murray. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shot of Chris Murray. [Tulsa County Jail]
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police arrested a man accused of leaving his kids alone for hours while he was at a bar.

According to police, they got a call around 11:15 p.m. Monday, August 6, 2018, after someone found two children wandering an apartment complex in pajamas and no shoes.

The 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were scared and searching for their dad, police said.

When officers arrived, they asked the children where their dad went, and they told police he went to get cigarettes.

Police said they tried to contact the father, Chris Murray, but said he didn’t answer, so they called an emergency contact, who called a family member to get the children.

Around 3:00 a.m., police said Murray showed up at the family member’s house demanding his kids back.

Police said Murray admitted he was at a bar drinking and told police he thought it would be okay to leave his children alone because he showed the 7-year-old child how to use the door.

Police arrested Murray on two complaints of child abandonment and one complaint of public intoxication.

