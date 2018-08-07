The Latest: Remains of boy found at New Mexico compound

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

A newspaper that published a detailed account of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz's educational history despite a judge's order that most specifics be kept private faces a contempt motion brought by the school board that released the report.

A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.

The Latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take electric car maker prompts halt in trading of company's stock.

The Latest: Musk says going private would free Tesla

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rewrite a ballot initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to pay for the state's Medicaid expansion and other health programs.

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.

Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

AMALIA, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A New Mexico sheriff says searchers have found the remains of a boy on property where authorities raided a makeshift compound last week in search of a missing Georgia child.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Tuesday that the remains were found after a search in Amalia. Authorities are awaiting a positive identification of the remains discovered Monday.

Authorities say the search for Abdul-ghani, of Georgia, led them Friday to the squalid compound where they found his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, four other adults and 11 children living in filthy conditions.

The adults are facing child abuse charges.

Then father is accused of leaving Georgia in December with his then 3-year-old son.

___

12:50 p.m.

A New Mexico man who lived near a makeshift compound that authorities raided in search of a missing Georgia boy believed the group had moved to the area to live off the grid, just as he had done.

Tyler Anderson of Amalia said Tuesday he had helped the newcomers install solar panels after they arrived in December. But he eventually stopped visiting the compound that authorities have since described as filthy.

Anderson says the 11 children found inside the compound at first played at neighboring properties but stopped in recent months.

He also says he never met the three women living at the site and doesn't recall seeing the boy who remains missing.

Authorities raided the compound Friday. Five adults who were living there face child abuse charges.

___

12:10 p.m.

A New Mexico man says he and his wife pressed authorities to remove a group of people from a makeshift compound on his land where officials reported finding 11 hungry children living in filth.

Jason Badger said Tuesday that he had concerns about the compound near the Colorado border. But he says the courts and other authorities shot down his attempts to break up the encampment - described as a trailer buried in the ground.

Court records show a judge dismissed an eviction notice filed by Badger against Lucas Morton in June. The records didn't provide further details on the judge's decision.

Morton was among five adults arrested after the Taos County sheriff raided the compound in search of a missing Georgia boy who was not found.

The five adults, including the boy's father, have been charged with child abuse.

___

12 a.m.

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

Court records show that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is scheduled to appear in Taos Magistrate Court. Georgia officials want him extradited to face a charge of abducting his son, Abdul-ghani, from the state in December when the boy was 3 years old.

The warrant says that Wahhaj told the boy's mother he wanted to perform an exorcism on his son.

Police say the search for the missing boy led them Friday to a squalid compound where they found Wahhaj, four other adults and 11 children living in filthy conditions.

The missing boy wasn't among them.

