15 states side with Nevada in drugmaker delay of execution

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez says President Donald Trump's attack on NBA star LeBron James is part of a larger pattern of racist behavior.

Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.

A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rewrite a ballot initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to pay for the state's Medicaid expansion and other health programs.

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

A New Mexico sheriff says searchers have found the remains of a boy on property where authorities raided a makeshift compound in search of a missing Georgia child.

Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.

Last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead and dozens more injured proved to be a watershed moment, both for the fringe alt-right movement and the city itself.

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Fifteen states are siding with Nevada in a state Supreme Court fight against drug companies suing to prevent the use of their products to execute a condemned inmate.

In what a national death penalty expert on Tuesday called a setup for a showdown, documents filed with the Nevada Supreme Court argue that drug company Alvogen's effort to block the use of its sedative midazolam in the stalled execution of Scott Raymond Dozier in Nevada is part of a "guerrilla war against the death penalty."

"The families of these victims deserve justice," Arkansas' state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement Tuesday. Arkansas is leading the 15 states that include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

"If Alvogen is allowed to succeed," the Monday friend of the court filing said, "there is a substantial risk that pharmaceutical companies - prodded by anti-death penalty activists and (defense attorneys) - will flood the courts with similar last-minute filings every time a state attempts to see justice done."

The states' brief points to an Arkansas Supreme Court decision that overruled a state court judge and allowed executions to go forward in what the states now argue is a nearly identical case involving the drug company McKesson Medical-Surgical and stocks of its drug vecuronium bromide. At the time, Arkansas was on track to execute eight men in an 11-day span. It ultimately put four men to death over eight days.

Alvogen in Nevada, like McKesson in Arkansas, argues that it doesn't want its drugs used in executions and that prison officials improperly obtained its products for a lethal injection.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, a maker of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, has joined Alvogen in a bid to stop the use of its product as the second of three drugs in a lethal combination never before tried in any state.

That was over a Nevada state attorney's objection that it was ironic that the maker a drug blamed for illegal overdoses every day was claiming its reputation would be hurt by being associated with a lawful execution.

A judge in Las Vegas who is due to hear arguments Sept. 10 is expected to decide Thursday whether Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, maker of the third drug, the muscle paralyzing drug cisatracurium, can join Alvogen and Hikma in the Nevada case.

That could pit at least three prominent pharmaceutical firms in a Nevada court against more than half the 31 states in the U.S. with the death penalty.

"I think states are attempting to make this a showdown," said Robert Dunham, director of the Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, D.C.

Nevada, which hasn't executed an inmate since 2006, has become a model of the trouble that death penalty states have had in recent years obtaining drugs for lethal injections.

Dunham characterized the states backing Nevada as, "for the most part a gathering of states that have engaged in the most questionable practices in efforts to obtain execution drugs."

A judge blocked Dozier's execution just hours before it was scheduled in July so she could hear Alvogen's claim that Nevada improperly obtained midazolam.

Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt has asked the state Supreme Court to quickly overrule the judge so that Dozier's twice-postponed lethal injection can be put back on track for mid-November.

Dozier, 47, is a twice-convicted killer for drug-related slayings in 2002 in Phoenix and Las Vegas. He has not responded to email and messages through his attorney from The Associated Press.

He told the Reno Gazette Journal for a Monday report that he wants the sentence he received in 2007 carried out rather than spend life in prison. He called the uncertainty of his fate "torture."

____

Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas and Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.