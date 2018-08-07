OU Athletics Introduces Clear Bag, Metal Detector Policies For 2018-19

A man was pulled from a tunnel inside a southwest Oklahoma City home, police said Tuesday afternoon.More >>
It's down to the wire for Green The Vote members blindsided by lies from their top representatives.More >>
The University of Oklahoma will join professional sports leagues and many of its college peers this fall when it introduces a clear bag policy and walk-through metal detectors at home football games and all other home athletics events.More >>
This year's top overall pick is officially signed. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield inked his rookie deal on Tuesday afternoon, one day before players are set to report to Browns training camp and two days before camp is officially set to begin.More >>
The University of Oklahoma will join professional sports leagues and many of its college peers this fall when it introduces a clear bag policy and walk-through metal detectors at home football games and all other home athletics events.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder MVP Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina announced on Sunday via Instagram that they are expecting their second child.More >>
Steve McGehee and John Holcomb talk all things Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Thunder and more on this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.More >>
