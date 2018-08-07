OU Athletics Introduces Clear Bag, Metal Detector Policies For 2 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OU Athletics Introduces Clear Bag, Metal Detector Policies For 2018-19

Posted: Updated:
By OU Athletics

The University of Oklahoma will join professional sports leagues and many of its college peers this fall when it introduces a clear bag policy and walk-through metal detectors at home football games and all other home athletics events.

"The safety of everyone in the stadium is paramount to us and that's the reason we're implementing these policies," said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. "These measures have become standard at many sports venues and we have experienced them multiple times as our teams have traveled around the country.

"We have studied these processes for a long period of time and are working to implement these changes as efficiently as possible."

For football, the new policies will pertain to all patrons and all entrances to Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The College Football Playoff, several bowl games and 53 major colleges have implemented a clear bag policy. The NFL added the policy in 2013. The policy was in place at each of the last three OU bowl games and the 2017 Big 12 Championship in Arlington.

The approved clear plastic bag size is a maximum of 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Even those bags are subject to search, although it is anticipated that search times will decrease significantly.

Stadium policy will allow non-transparent clutch purses that are no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Bags that are necessary for medical equipment will be searched at marked medical lanes at each gate. No other bags or purses including diaper bags will be permitted and the limit on bags is one per person.

Express lanes will remain in place at each gate for those who do not bring bags to the stadium.

"It is still our recommendation that fans not bring bags of any kind to the stadium," said Michael Beirne, OU Director of Event Management. "If it's possible to enter the stadium empty-handed, it guarantees a quicker, smoother entrance."

Other than the bag policy, all other items on the prohibited list remain consistent with the 2017 season.

The metal detectors will be located at each gate. They are similar to those being used at all NFL, MLB and NBA facilities and events. They are also in place at Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas in the Big 12. The Southeastern Conference has announced it will require detectors at all of its football stadiums beginning with the 2020 season.

A total of 107 detectors will be available at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, which means multiple units will be placed at each entrance. They will be separated from ticket scanning by at least 20 feet to avoid back-ups. OU also will open stadium gates two hours prior to each game, which is 30 minutes earlier than the previous gate-opening time. Suites, clubs and loge boxes will open two-and-one-half hours prior to kickoff.

It is recommended that fans allow extra time for stadium entry.

Fans will empty only cell phones, keys and metal objects larger than keys from their pockets before screening. Medical lanes will be marked around the stadium for fans who require alternate screening methods.

OU made limited use of metal detectors last basketball season at the Lloyd Noble Center in an effort to prepare for expanded use.

"We learned a lot during that time," Beirne said. "We'll put that knowledge together with other conversations we've had with national security firms and our peers. Our goal is provide the best possible service to our fans with little interruption to their game day experience."

All stadium policies, including those that pertain to prohibited items and the new clear bag and metal detectors, are available here

- OU -

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • SportsMore>>

  • OU Athletics Introduces Clear Bag, Metal Detector Policies For 2018-19

    OU Athletics Introduces Clear Bag, Metal Detector Policies For 2018-19

    The University of Oklahoma will join professional sports leagues and many of its college peers this fall when it introduces a clear bag policy and walk-through metal detectors at home football games and all other home athletics events. 

    More >>

    The University of Oklahoma will join professional sports leagues and many of its college peers this fall when it introduces a clear bag policy and walk-through metal detectors at home football games and all other home athletics events. 

    More >>

  • LeBron James To Produce Docuseries Called 'Shut Up And Dribble'

    LeBron James To Produce Docuseries Called 'Shut Up And Dribble'

    LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is already busy in Hollywood. James is behind the three-part documentary series, "Shut Up and Dribble," announced Monday by Showtime. CBS Corporation is the parent company of Showtime. Set to debut in October, the same month James suits up for his new team, the series looks at the changing role of athletes in the current political and cultural climate against the backdrop of th...More >>
    LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is already busy in Hollywood. James is behind the three-part documentary series, "Shut Up and Dribble," announced Monday by Showtime. CBS Corporation is the parent company of Showtime. Set to debut in October, the same month James suits up for his new team, the series looks at the changing role of athletes in the current political and cultural climate against the backdrop of th...More >>

  • Westbrooks Announce They Are Expecting

    Westbrooks Announce They Are Expecting

     Oklahoma City Thunder MVP Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina announced on Sunday via Instagram that they are expecting their second child.  

    More >>

     Oklahoma City Thunder MVP Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina announced on Sunday via Instagram that they are expecting their second child.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.