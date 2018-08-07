Tulsa Mom Accused Of Stabbing One Child, Kidnapping Another Waives Preliminary Hearing

A Tulsa woman charged with duct taping and gagging her daughters then severely stabbing one of them waived her preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Taheerah Ahmad initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but that could change when she goes back before the judge next week.

The defense called the decision to waive the preliminary hearing “strategic,” saying they wanted to keep all their options on the table in this case.

“Obviously, this case was heavily covered in the media when Miss Ahmad was arrested and we’re still gathering information and investigating on the defense side of the case,” said defense attorney Corbin Brewster.

The prosecution says it was ready to go ahead and call witnesses on Tuesday, but they don’t have a problem with the decision to waive the hearing.

“I would anticipate they will be asking for a little more time to consider their options and I won’t object to that,” said Assistant District Attorney Andrea Brown. “This is a pretty serious case and pretty egregious allegations, so if they want to, that is normal.”

Our Osage Casino SkyCam Network captured the moment when officers arrested Ahmad in May.

Police say she duct taped and gagged her daughters, stabbed the 11-year-old, and then set her house on fire.

The 9-year-old escaped and called police.

Ahmad took a third daughter with her, prompting an Amber Alert.

Police found the 8-year-old with Ahmad in a parking lot in the Tulsa Arts District. The little girl wasn’t hurt.

Ahmad’s aunt says her niece grew up abused and had recently started showing signs that she was unraveling.

“We could see it but couldn’t put our finger on it,” Ahmad’s aunt said. “She is human and she broke…she loved her daughters more than anything.”

Prosecutors charged Ahmad with child neglect, assault and battery with intent to kill, and arson.