Oklahoma governor seeks extension for REAL ID compliance

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has asked federal officials for another extension to comply with the REAL ID Act.

Fallin said Tuesday the extension would allow Oklahoma driver's licenses and ID cards to be used to gain entry into federal buildings and military installations and to board commercial aircraft through Oct. 10, 2019. Oklahoma's current REAL ID extension expires on Oct. 10, 2018.

The state Department of Public Safety is working to develop a system to issue REAL ID-compliant credentials, driver's license and ID cards, but the system won't be ready until April 2020.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to make driver's licenses harder to forge. Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill in 2007 forbidding compliance but approved legislation last year allowing officials to begin building a compliant system.

