Victim Identified In Deadly Weekend Stabbing Near Tulsa County Jail

Tulsa police have released the name of the victim in a deadly weekend stabbing.

Police say a group of young women found 63-year-old Eddie Gilcrease along the Katy Trail near 300 North Denver.

Officers say Gilcrease and the suspect, Jack Bosin, are homeless and had been in a fight under the bridge near the Tulsa County Jail when Gilcrease was stabbed.