Clary Sage Offering Free Back-To-School Haircuts

Clary Sage College is hosting its 10th annual Cuts for Kids event offering free back-to-school haircuts for all school-aged children in Tulsa.

Free haircuts aren’t the only thing offered at this year’s event.

“The Sand Springs Care Closet is here, so if you need clothing, you can go back there and get free clothes for the kids, and from 4 to 7, we’ll have the Caring Van here, which will give free immunizations for kids,” said Pam Martin, the Campus Director at Clary Sage.

Clary Sage is cutting hair until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday near 31st and Sheridan. No appointment is necessary.