Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Hammers Northeastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Hammers Northeastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Severe storms moved across eastern Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The skies opened up around 4:00 p.m. in downtown Tulsa and from the News On 6 building, visibility was nearly zero as rain fell.

The storm had a lot of lightning along with strong winds.

PSO is reporting 8,844 outages – 6,431 of those are in Tulsa County; another 2,1345 are in Wagoner County.

PSO Outage Map

Several viewers sent videos and pictures of heavy rain and damage, including near 41st and Memorial, where video shows flooding and damaged trees.

Tulsa firefighters also responded to a house fire in midtown near 21st and Delaware.

The fire is still under investigation, but crews suspect lightning may be to blame.

Firefighters also responded to another house fire near 26th and Sheridan. Again, the cause is under investigation, but lightning is suspected to have caused that fire as well.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.