Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Hammers Northeastern Oklahoma

Severe storms moved across eastern Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The skies opened up around 4:00 p.m. in downtown Tulsa and from the News On 6 building, visibility was nearly zero as rain fell.

VERY low visibility in downtown Tulsa now with our severe t-storm. NOT a tornado threat at this time #okwx pic.twitter.com/USg27HU30U — Michael Grogan KOTV (@GroganontheGO) August 7, 2018

The storm had a lot of lightning along with strong winds.

CRAZY amount of lightning near & north of downtown Tulsa. Our Towercam/station tower just took a direct strike #okwx pic.twitter.com/MzjXCVh8So — Michael Grogan KOTV (@GroganontheGO) August 7, 2018

PSO is reporting 8,844 outages – 6,431 of those are in Tulsa County; another 2,1345 are in Wagoner County.

PSO Outage Map

Several viewers sent videos and pictures of heavy rain and damage, including near 41st and Memorial, where video shows flooding and damaged trees.

@NewsOn6 South Tulsa heavy rain at 4:52 pm 87th and Hudson area #okwx pic.twitter.com/T4UvZUrlaq — Joe Pixley (@JoePixley1) August 7, 2018

Tulsa firefighters also responded to a house fire in midtown near 21st and Delaware.

The fire is still under investigation, but crews suspect lightning may be to blame.

Firefighters also responded to another house fire near 26th and Sheridan. Again, the cause is under investigation, but lightning is suspected to have caused that fire as well.